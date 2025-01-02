San Diego hosts Santa Clara following Jamerson’s 21-point outing

Santa Clara Broncos (9-6, 1-1 WCC) at San Diego Toreros (4-10, 1-0 WCC) San Diego; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Santa Clara Broncos (9-6, 1-1 WCC) at San Diego Toreros (4-10, 1-0 WCC)

San Diego; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Broncos -13.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego faces Santa Clara after Steven Jamerson II scored 21 points in San Diego’s 75-65 victory against the Pacific Tigers.

The Toreros have gone 4-6 in home games. San Diego allows 72.2 points and has been outscored by 5.6 points per game.

The Broncos are 1-1 in conference games. Santa Clara has a 0-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

San Diego is shooting 41.2% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points lower than the 43.6% Santa Clara allows to opponents. Santa Clara averages 10.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.3 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game San Diego gives up.

The Toreros and Broncos face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kjay Bradley Jr. is averaging 15.3 points, 3.9 assists and 1.9 steals for the Toreros.

Adama Bal is shooting 42.0% and averaging 13.7 points for the Broncos.

LAST 10 GAMES: Toreros: 3-7, averaging 65.0 points, 32.9 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Broncos: 7-3, averaging 82.3 points, 35.9 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

