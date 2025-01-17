San Diego faces Loyola Marymount on 6-game road slide

San Diego Toreros (4-15, 1-5 WCC) at Loyola Marymount Lions (10-8, 2-4 WCC) Los Angeles; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

San Diego Toreros (4-15, 1-5 WCC) at Loyola Marymount Lions (10-8, 2-4 WCC)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego hits the road against Loyola Marymount looking to end its six-game road skid.

The Lions are 8-3 in home games. Loyola Marymount ranks ninth in the WCC with 13.7 assists per game led by Will Johnston averaging 3.2.

The Toreros have gone 1-5 against WCC opponents. San Diego gives up 75.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 9.0 points per game.

Loyola Marymount scores 69.6 points per game, 5.9 fewer points than the 75.5 San Diego allows. San Diego averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than Loyola Marymount allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Stone-Carrawell is averaging 13.8 points for the Lions.

Kjay Bradley Jr. averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Toreros, scoring 14.9 points while shooting 29.9% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 6-4, averaging 68.7 points, 31.3 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Toreros: 1-9, averaging 66.7 points, 30.4 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.