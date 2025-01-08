San Diego faces Loyola Marymount on 5-game slide

San Diego Toreros (4-10, 0-5 WCC) at Loyola Marymount Lions (6-7, 0-5 WCC) Los Angeles; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

San Diego Toreros (4-10, 0-5 WCC) at Loyola Marymount Lions (6-7, 0-5 WCC)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego heads into the matchup against Loyola Marymount after losing five straight games.

The Lions have gone 3-3 in home games. Loyola Marymount is 1-1 in one-possession games.

The Toreros are 0-5 in conference games. San Diego is the best team in the WCC scoring 14.4 fast break points per game.

Loyola Marymount scores 67.8 points per game, 2.4 more points than the 65.4 San Diego gives up. San Diego averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.5 fewer made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Loyola Marymount allows.

The Lions and Toreros square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Naudia Evans is shooting 35.8% and averaging 14.4 points for the Lions.

Lauren McCall averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Toreros, scoring 7.8 points while shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 4-6, averaging 65.3 points, 29.3 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.

Toreros: 2-8, averaging 63.3 points, 33.4 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 10.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points.

