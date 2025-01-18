San Diego and Pepperdine meet for conference showdown

Pepperdine Waves (6-9, 1-5 WCC) at San Diego Toreros (4-11, 0-6 WCC) San Diego; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Pepperdine Waves (6-9, 1-5 WCC) at San Diego Toreros (4-11, 0-6 WCC)

San Diego; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chloe Sotell and Pepperdine visit Kylie Horstmeyer and San Diego in WCC play Saturday.

The Toreros have gone 3-5 at home. San Diego has a 3-6 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Waves are 1-5 against conference opponents. Pepperdine gives up 65.9 points to opponents while being outscored by 6.2 points per game.

San Diego’s average of 3.0 made 3-pointers per game is 3.2 fewer made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Pepperdine gives up. Pepperdine averages 59.7 points per game, 5.8 fewer points than the 65.5 San Diego allows.

The Toreros and Waves match up Saturday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ava Ranson is averaging 10.2 points, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals for the Toreros.

Ella Brubaker is averaging 11.3 points for the Waves.

LAST 10 GAMES: Toreros: 2-8, averaging 62.6 points, 33.3 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 10.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Waves: 3-7, averaging 59.7 points, 30.1 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.