San Antonio leads Grand Canyon against Utah Tech after 21-point game

Utah Tech Trailblazers (5-12, 1-3 WAC) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (18-2, 5-0 WAC)

Phoenix; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon faces Utah Tech after Trinity San Antonio scored 21 points in Grand Canyon’s 79-51 win over the Southern Utah Thunderbirds.

The Antelopes are 13-0 in home games. Grand Canyon leads the WAC averaging 40.7 points in the paint. San Antonio leads the Antelopes with 14.0.

The Trailblazers are 1-3 against WAC opponents. Utah Tech allows 73.9 points to opponents while being outscored by 9.0 points per game.

Grand Canyon scores 77.5 points per game, 3.6 more points than the 73.9 Utah Tech gives up. Utah Tech averages 7.0 more points per game (64.9) than Grand Canyon allows to opponents (57.9).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: San Antonio is averaging 14.9 points, 5.3 assists and 2.6 steals for the Antelopes. Laura Erikstrup is averaging 17.5 points over the last 10 games.

Chardonnay Hartley is averaging 12.5 points, 6.6 assists and 1.5 steals for the Trailblazers. Emily Isaacson is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Antelopes: 10-0, averaging 79.2 points, 29.8 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 13.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 51.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.2 points per game.

Trailblazers: 2-8, averaging 58.4 points, 30.4 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 34.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

