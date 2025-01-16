Live Radio
Sami Pissis scores 17 as New Hampshire holds off UMBC 79-76

The Associated Press

January 16, 2025, 8:35 PM

BALTIMORE (AP) — Sami Pissis had 17 points in New Hampshire’s 79-76 victory over UMBC on Thursday night.

Pissis shot 6 for 18, including 4 for 12 from beyond the arc for the Wildcats (4-15, 2-2 America East Conference). Anthony McComb III added 16 points. Khalil Badru totaled 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Bryce Johnson finished with 33 points and eight rebounds for the Retrievers (9-9, 1-2). Louie Jordan added 13 points and six rebounds. Josh Odunowo had 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

