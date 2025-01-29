Samford visits Western Carolina on 4-game road skid

Samford Bulldogs (6-15, 1-4 SoCon) at Western Carolina Catamounts (11-9, 1-4 SoCon) Cullowhee, North Carolina; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Samford Bulldogs (6-15, 1-4 SoCon) at Western Carolina Catamounts (11-9, 1-4 SoCon)

Cullowhee, North Carolina; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Samford will attempt to end its four-game road skid when the Bulldogs play Western Carolina.

The Catamounts have gone 6-3 in home games. Western Carolina is 5-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 17.2 turnovers per game.

The Bulldogs are 1-4 against SoCon opponents. Samford is 5-11 against opponents over .500.

Western Carolina is shooting 45.2% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 44.1% Samford allows to opponents. Samford averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 5.6 per game Western Carolina gives up.

The Catamounts and Bulldogs face off Thursday for the first time in SoCon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jada Burton is averaging 9.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.2 assists for the Catamounts. Avyonce Carter is averaging 14.5 points and 5.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Emily Bowman is averaging 11.9 points, 9.7 rebounds and 2.2 blocks for the Bulldogs. Kennedy Langham is averaging 10.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 5-5, averaging 74.8 points, 32.1 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 66.3 points, 27.6 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.