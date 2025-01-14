Samford visits Mercer following Holt’s 21-point showing

Samford Bulldogs (14-3, 4-0 SoCon) at Mercer Bears (9-8, 2-2 SoCon) Macon, Georgia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Mercer…

Samford Bulldogs (14-3, 4-0 SoCon) at Mercer Bears (9-8, 2-2 SoCon)

Macon, Georgia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mercer plays Samford after Alex Holt scored 21 points in Mercer’s 85-82 loss to the Western Carolina Catamounts.

The Bears are 5-1 on their home court. Mercer is 2-6 against opponents over .500.

The Bulldogs have gone 4-0 against SoCon opponents. Samford ranks third in the SoCon with 10.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Lukas Walls averaging 1.6.

Mercer is shooting 45.7% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 44.7% Samford allows to opponents. Samford scores 11.5 more points per game (87.5) than Mercer allows (76.0).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ahmad Robinson is averaging 16.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 2.1 steals for the Bears.

Trey Fort averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 15.2 points while shooting 41.5% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 6-4, averaging 80.3 points, 35.6 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points per game.

Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 82.2 points, 29.0 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 10.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.