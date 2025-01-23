Samford takes road win streak into matchup with Chattanooga

Samford Bulldogs (15-4, 5-1 SoCon) at Chattanooga Mocs (12-7, 4-2 SoCon) Chattanooga, Tennessee; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Samford Bulldogs (15-4, 5-1 SoCon) at Chattanooga Mocs (12-7, 4-2 SoCon)

Chattanooga, Tennessee; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -1.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: Samford visits Chattanooga aiming to extend its three-game road winning streak.

The Mocs have gone 8-2 at home. Chattanooga ranks fifth in the SoCon in team defense, allowing 72.6 points while holding opponents to 44.3% shooting.

The Bulldogs are 5-1 in SoCon play. Samford is third in the SoCon with 10.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Collin Holloway averaging 1.7.

Chattanooga averages 9.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.8 more made shots than the 8.1 per game Samford allows. Samford has shot at a 47.3% rate from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points above the 44.3% shooting opponents of Chattanooga have averaged.

The Mocs and Bulldogs square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sean Cusano is averaging 6.1 points for the Mocs. Honor Huff is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games.

Rylan Jones is averaging 10.9 points, 5.7 assists and 1.8 steals for the Bulldogs. Trey Fort is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mocs: 7-3, averaging 82.3 points, 31.4 rebounds, 19.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 78.7 points, 30.1 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.