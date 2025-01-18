Samford takes on East Tennessee State following Langham’s 22-point outing

Samford Bulldogs (5-13, 0-2 SoCon) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (10-8, 1-2 SoCon) Johnson City, Tennessee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Samford Bulldogs (5-13, 0-2 SoCon) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (10-8, 1-2 SoCon)

Johnson City, Tennessee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Samford visits East Tennessee State after Kennedy Langham scored 22 points in Samford’s 69-63 loss to the Chattanooga Mocs.

The Buccaneers are 7-1 on their home court. East Tennessee State is 4-7 against opponents with a winning record.

The Bulldogs have gone 0-2 against SoCon opponents. Samford has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

East Tennessee State averages 59.5 points per game, 15.8 fewer points than the 75.3 Samford gives up. Samford averages 14.1 more points per game (69.8) than East Tennessee State gives up (55.7).

The Buccaneers and Bulldogs face off Saturday for the first time in SoCon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kendall Folley is averaging 7.4 points for the Buccaneers.

Emily Bowman is shooting 51.5% and averaging 11.9 points for the Bulldogs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 6-4, averaging 61.7 points, 27.2 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 9.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.6 points per game.

Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 69.3 points, 28.4 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

