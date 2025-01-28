Samford plays Furman, seeks 5th straight road win

Samford Bulldogs (17-4, 7-1 SoCon) at Furman Paladins (16-5, 4-4 SoCon) Greenville, South Carolina; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Samford Bulldogs (17-4, 7-1 SoCon) at Furman Paladins (16-5, 4-4 SoCon)

Greenville, South Carolina; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Samford visits Furman trying to continue its four-game road winning streak.

The Paladins are 8-2 in home games. Furman has a 3-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bulldogs are 7-1 in SoCon play. Samford is third in the SoCon with 10.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Collin Holloway averaging 1.6.

Furman averages 10.5 made 3-pointers per game, 2.7 more made shots than the 7.8 per game Samford gives up. Samford averages 16.4 more points per game (84.4) than Furman gives up to opponents (68.0).

The Paladins and Bulldogs match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pjay Smith Jr. is averaging 16.6 points and 3.3 assists for the Paladins. Nick Anderson is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games.

Jaden Brownell is scoring 14.6 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Bulldogs. Trey Fort is averaging 14.2 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 47.2% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Paladins: 6-4, averaging 76.8 points, 33.9 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 77.7 points, 29.6 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

