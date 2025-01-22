Samford plays Chattanooga, looks for 4th straight road win

Samford Bulldogs (15-4, 5-1 SoCon) at Chattanooga Mocs (12-7, 4-2 SoCon) Chattanooga, Tennessee; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Samford…

Samford Bulldogs (15-4, 5-1 SoCon) at Chattanooga Mocs (12-7, 4-2 SoCon)

Chattanooga, Tennessee; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Samford hits the road against Chattanooga trying to prolong its three-game road winning streak.

The Mocs are 8-2 in home games. Chattanooga averages 77.6 points while outscoring opponents by 5.0 points per game.

The Bulldogs have gone 5-1 against SoCon opponents. Samford leads the SoCon scoring 85.4 points per game while shooting 47.3%.

Chattanooga makes 47.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.5 percentage points higher than Samford has allowed to its opponents (43.7%). Samford averages 12.8 more points per game (85.4) than Chattanooga allows to opponents (72.6).

The Mocs and Bulldogs meet Thursday for the first time in SoCon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Honor Huff is shooting 41.7% and averaging 13.4 points for the Mocs. Trey Bonham is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Trey Fort is scoring 14.4 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Bulldogs. Jaden Brownell is averaging 12.8 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 50.5% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mocs: 7-3, averaging 82.3 points, 31.4 rebounds, 19.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 78.7 points, 30.1 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.