Samford hosts Wofford after Matthews’ 20-point game

Wofford Terriers (12-5, 4-0 SoCon) at Samford Bulldogs (6-14, 1-3 SoCon) Birmingham, Alabama; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Wofford…

Wofford Terriers (12-5, 4-0 SoCon) at Samford Bulldogs (6-14, 1-3 SoCon)

Birmingham, Alabama; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wofford plays Samford after Helen Matthews scored 20 points in Wofford’s 61-51 win against the Mercer Bears.

The Bulldogs are 5-3 on their home court. Samford is fourth in the SoCon with 28.3 points per game in the paint led by Emily Bowman averaging 12.0.

The Terriers are 4-0 against SoCon opponents. Wofford is third in the SoCon scoring 69.1 points per game and is shooting 39.7%.

Samford scores 69.1 points, 11.8 more per game than the 57.3 Wofford gives up. Wofford’s 39.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.9 percentage points lower than Samford has allowed to its opponents (43.6%).

The Bulldogs and Terriers face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bowman is shooting 51.5% and averaging 11.9 points for the Bulldogs. Kennedy Langham is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games.

Molly Masingale is averaging 10.1 points for the Terriers. Matthews is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 68.1 points, 28.9 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points per game.

Terriers: 7-3, averaging 67.7 points, 36.0 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.5 points.

