Samford hosts Peterson and East Tennessee State

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (10-8, 3-2 SoCon) at Samford Bulldogs (15-3, 5-0 SoCon)

Birmingham, Alabama; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Tennessee State visits Samford after Quimari Peterson scored 21 points in East Tennessee State’s 73-70 loss to the Furman Paladins.

The Bulldogs are 10-0 in home games. Samford is 40th in college basketball averaging 11.4 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 37.4% from downtown. Trey Fort leads the team averaging 2.8 makes while shooting 40.8% from 3-point range.

The Buccaneers are 3-2 against SoCon opponents. East Tennessee State scores 74.8 points and has outscored opponents by 7.1 points per game.

Samford averages 86.8 points, 19.1 more per game than the 67.7 East Tennessee State allows. East Tennessee State averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than Samford allows.

The Bulldogs and Buccaneers face off Saturday for the first time in SoCon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fort averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 14.8 points while shooting 40.8% from beyond the arc.

Peterson is averaging 18.3 points, 4.2 assists and 1.8 steals for the Buccaneers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 81.3 points, 29.8 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Buccaneers: 4-6, averaging 72.2 points, 32.3 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

