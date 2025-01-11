Sam Houston wins 81-74 over Florida International

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Lamar Wilkerson’s 29 points helped Sam Houston defeat Florida International 81-74 on Saturday night. Wilkerson shot…

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Lamar Wilkerson’s 29 points helped Sam Houston defeat Florida International 81-74 on Saturday night.

Wilkerson shot 10 for 15 (5 for 7 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Bearkats (8-9, 1-3 Conference USA). Marcus Boykin scored 17 points, shooting 3 for 9 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 8 of 9 from the free-throw line. Cameron Huefner shot 3 of 10 from the field, including 1 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 9 for 11 from the line to finish with 16 points.

The Panthers (7-10, 1-3) were led by Jayden Brewer, who posted 20 points and three steals. Asim Jones added 13 points and two steals for Florida International. Jonathan Aybar finished with 12 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and two steals.

Both teams play on Thursday. Sam Houston visits Kennesaw State and Florida International hosts New Mexico State.

