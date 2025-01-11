Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Sam Houston wins 81-74…

Sam Houston wins 81-74 over Florida International

The Associated Press

January 11, 2025, 6:45 PM

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Lamar Wilkerson’s 29 points helped Sam Houston defeat Florida International 81-74 on Saturday night.

Wilkerson shot 10 for 15 (5 for 7 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Bearkats (8-9, 1-3 Conference USA). Marcus Boykin scored 17 points, shooting 3 for 9 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 8 of 9 from the free-throw line. Cameron Huefner shot 3 of 10 from the field, including 1 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 9 for 11 from the line to finish with 16 points.

The Panthers (7-10, 1-3) were led by Jayden Brewer, who posted 20 points and three steals. Asim Jones added 13 points and two steals for Florida International. Jonathan Aybar finished with 12 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and two steals.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Thursday. Sam Houston visits Kennesaw State and Florida International hosts New Mexico State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up