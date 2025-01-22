Sam Houston visits Scott and Middle Tennessee

Sam Houston Bearkats (8-8, 1-5 CUSA) at Middle Tennessee Raiders (12-6, 4-1 CUSA) Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Sam Houston Bearkats (8-8, 1-5 CUSA) at Middle Tennessee Raiders (12-6, 4-1 CUSA)

Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Middle Tennessee hosts Sam Houston after Ta’Mia Scott scored 25 points in Middle Tennessee’s 63-58 loss to the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers.

The Raiders are 6-0 on their home court. Middle Tennessee ranks ninth in the CUSA with 11.6 assists per game led by Courtney Blakely averaging 4.1.

The Bearkats are 1-5 in conference matchups. Sam Houston leads the CUSA with 14.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Deborah Ogayemi averaging 4.3.

Middle Tennessee averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game, 2.4 more made shots than the 3.4 per game Sam Houston gives up. Sam Houston averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.1 fewer made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Middle Tennessee gives up.

The Raiders and Bearkats meet Thursday for the first time in CUSA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anastasiia Boldyreva is averaging 14.8 points, 9.7 rebounds and 2.9 blocks for the Raiders. Jalynn Gregory is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Ogayemi is scoring 11.6 points per game with 7.8 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Bearkats. Whitney Dunn is averaging 8.9 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 29.5% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 6-4, averaging 63.4 points, 34.3 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.2 points per game.

Bearkats: 4-6, averaging 61.9 points, 30.9 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 11.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

