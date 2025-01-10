Sam Houston visits Natabou and Florida International

Sam Houston Bearkats (7-6, 0-3 CUSA) at Florida International Panthers (6-8, 2-1 CUSA) Miami; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Sam Houston Bearkats (7-6, 0-3 CUSA) at Florida International Panthers (6-8, 2-1 CUSA)

Miami; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida International takes on Sam Houston after Isnelle Natabou scored 22 points in Florida International’s 72-61 win against the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters.

The Panthers have gone 5-5 at home. Florida International averages 23.6 turnovers per game and is 3-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Bearkats are 0-3 in CUSA play.

Florida International averages 5.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more made shots than the 3.6 per game Sam Houston gives up. Sam Houston’s 38.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.3 percentage points lower than Florida International has allowed to its opponents (42.0%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Parris Atkins is shooting 47.8% and averaging 14.2 points for the Panthers.

Kaila Kelley is averaging 14.1 points and 1.6 steals for the Bearkats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-5, averaging 65.9 points, 30.1 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 10.1 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Bearkats: 5-5, averaging 65.2 points, 35.3 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 11.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points.

