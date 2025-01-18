Sam Houston visits Jacksonville State following Wilkerson’s 29-point outing

Sam Houston Bearkats (8-10, 1-4 CUSA) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (10-7, 2-2 CUSA) Jacksonville, Alabama; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Sam Houston Bearkats (8-10, 1-4 CUSA) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (10-7, 2-2 CUSA)

Jacksonville, Alabama; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gamecocks -2; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: Sam Houston takes on Jacksonville State after Lamar Wilkerson scored 29 points in Sam Houston’s 75-69 overtime loss to the Kennesaw State Owls.

The Gamecocks have gone 6-0 at home. Jacksonville State scores 78.3 points and has outscored opponents by 7.8 points per game.

The Bearkats are 1-4 against CUSA opponents. Sam Houston is eighth in the CUSA with 22.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Dorian Finister averaging 4.5.

Jacksonville State is shooting 46.7% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 45.7% Sam Houston allows to opponents. Sam Houston has shot at a 45.3% rate from the field this season, 5.0 percentage points above the 40.3% shooting opponents of Jacksonville State have averaged.

The Gamecocks and Bearkats face off Saturday for the first time in CUSA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaron Pierre Jr. is shooting 40.4% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Gamecocks, while averaging 21.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.6 assists.

Brennen Burns is averaging five points for the Bearkats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 6-4, averaging 77.8 points, 36.3 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 3.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Bearkats: 4-6, averaging 78.8 points, 34.4 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.