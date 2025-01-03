Sam Houston visits Frazier and UTEP

Sam Houston Bearkats (7-7, 0-1 CUSA) at UTEP Miners (11-3, 1-0 CUSA) El Paso, Texas; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Sam Houston Bearkats (7-7, 0-1 CUSA) at UTEP Miners (11-3, 1-0 CUSA)

El Paso, Texas; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UTEP faces Sam Houston after Otis Frazier III scored 21 points in UTEP’s 70-60 victory against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs.

The Miners have gone 8-0 at home. UTEP is 2-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bearkats are 0-1 against CUSA opponents. Sam Houston has a 2-7 record against opponents over .500.

UTEP’s average of 7.7 made 3-pointers per game is 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 9.1 per game Sam Houston gives up. Sam Houston scores 14.9 more points per game (80.4) than UTEP allows (65.5).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Frazier is averaging 14.1 points, 3.1 assists and two steals for the Miners.

Brennen Burns is averaging 6.3 points, 3.3 assists and 1.6 steals for the Bearkats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Miners: 8-2, averaging 71.9 points, 28.8 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 11.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points per game.

Bearkats: 5-5, averaging 80.8 points, 35.0 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 8.2 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

