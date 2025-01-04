Sam Houston visits Frazier and UTEP

Sam Houston Bearkats (7-7, 0-1 CUSA) at UTEP Miners (11-3, 1-0 CUSA) El Paso, Texas; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Sam Houston Bearkats (7-7, 0-1 CUSA) at UTEP Miners (11-3, 1-0 CUSA)

El Paso, Texas; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Miners -5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: UTEP faces Sam Houston after Otis Frazier III scored 21 points in UTEP’s 70-60 victory against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs.

The Miners are 8-0 on their home court. UTEP is 2-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bearkats have gone 0-1 against CUSA opponents. Sam Houston has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

UTEP’s average of 7.7 made 3-pointers per game is 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 9.1 per game Sam Houston gives up. Sam Houston has shot at a 47.0% clip from the field this season, 5.5 percentage points above the 41.5% shooting opponents of UTEP have averaged.

The Miners and Bearkats match up Saturday for the first time in CUSA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Kalu is averaging 6.5 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Miners.

Lamar Wilkerson is scoring 19.0 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Bearkats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Miners: 8-2, averaging 71.9 points, 28.8 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 11.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points per game.

Bearkats: 5-5, averaging 80.8 points, 35.0 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 8.2 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.