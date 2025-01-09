Sam Houston takes on Liberty in conference matchup

Liberty Flames (13-2, 1-1 CUSA) at Sam Houston Bearkats (7-8, 0-2 CUSA) Huntsville, Texas; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Liberty Flames (13-2, 1-1 CUSA) at Sam Houston Bearkats (7-8, 0-2 CUSA)

Huntsville, Texas; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flames -3.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Lamar Wilkerson and Sam Houston host Owen Aquino and Liberty in CUSA play Thursday.

The Bearkats are 4-0 on their home court. Sam Houston averages 79.9 points and has outscored opponents by 1.7 points per game.

The Flames have gone 1-1 against CUSA opponents. Liberty averages 18.0 assists per game to lead the CUSA, paced by Zach Cleveland with 5.3.

Sam Houston averages 79.9 points, 20.6 more per game than the 59.3 Liberty allows. Liberty averages 80.1 points per game, 1.9 more than the 78.2 Sam Houston gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilkerson averages 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bearkats, scoring 18.8 points while shooting 44.3% from beyond the arc.

Cleveland is averaging 11.8 points, 7.1 rebounds and 5.3 assists for the Flames.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearkats: 4-6, averaging 77.5 points, 33.4 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points per game.

Flames: 9-1, averaging 82.9 points, 34.4 rebounds, 18.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 51.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

