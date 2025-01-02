Sam Houston plays New Mexico State following Huefner’s 20-point game

Sam Houston Bearkats (7-6) at New Mexico State Aggies (7-6) Las Cruces, New Mexico; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Sam Houston Bearkats (7-6) at New Mexico State Aggies (7-6)

Las Cruces, New Mexico; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -2; over/under is 148

BOTTOM LINE: Sam Houston takes on New Mexico State after Cameron Huefner scored 20 points in Sam Houston’s 111-65 win over the Dallas Crusaders.

The Aggies are 5-1 in home games. New Mexico State scores 74.5 points while outscoring opponents by 4.2 points per game.

The Bearkats are 2-5 in road games. Sam Houston is third in the CUSA scoring 81.2 points per game and is shooting 47.2%.

New Mexico State is shooting 43.3% from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points lower than the 46.3% Sam Houston allows to opponents. Sam Houston has shot at a 47.2% clip from the field this season, 8.1 percentage points above the 39.1% shooting opponents of New Mexico State have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zawdie Jackson is averaging 10.3 points and 4.1 assists for the Aggies.

Brennen Burns is averaging 6.4 points, 3.3 assists and 1.6 steals for the Bearkats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 4-6, averaging 71.8 points, 34.7 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Bearkats: 6-4, averaging 82.2 points, 34.7 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points.

