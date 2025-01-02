Sam Houston hosts New Mexico State following Kelley’s 22-point game

New Mexico State Aggies (7-6) at Sam Houston Bearkats (7-3) Huntsville, Texas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Sam Houston…

New Mexico State Aggies (7-6) at Sam Houston Bearkats (7-3)

Huntsville, Texas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sam Houston hosts New Mexico State after Kaila Kelley scored 22 points in Sam Houston’s 79-68 win over the Houston Christian Huskies.

The Bearkats have gone 5-0 in home games. Sam Houston leads the CUSA in rebounding, averaging 36.8 boards. Deborah Ogayemi leads the Bearkats with 8.3 rebounds.

The Aggies are 2-3 on the road. New Mexico State is ninth in the CUSA scoring 64.8 points per game and is shooting 43.3%.

Sam Houston’s average of 2.3 made 3-pointers per game is 3.0 fewer made shots on average than the 5.3 per game New Mexico State gives up. New Mexico State averages 5.6 more points per game (64.8) than Sam Houston allows (59.2).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kelley is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Bearkats.

Molly Kaiser is shooting 50.3% and averaging 20.3 points for the Aggies.

