Sam Houston hosts conference rival Liberty

Liberty Flames (13-2, 1-1 CUSA) at Sam Houston Bearkats (7-8, 0-2 CUSA) Huntsville, Texas; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Liberty Flames (13-2, 1-1 CUSA) at Sam Houston Bearkats (7-8, 0-2 CUSA)

Huntsville, Texas; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lamar Wilkerson and Sam Houston host Owen Aquino and Liberty in CUSA play.

The Bearkats have gone 4-0 at home. Sam Houston ranks ninth in the CUSA with 21.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Dorian Finister averaging 4.3.

The Flames are 1-1 against CUSA opponents. Liberty scores 80.1 points and has outscored opponents by 20.8 points per game.

Sam Houston averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game, 3.2 more made shots than the 5.5 per game Liberty gives up. Liberty averages 10.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 9.1 per game Sam Houston allows.

The Bearkats and Flames face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brennen Burns is averaging 5.9 points, 3.1 assists and 1.5 steals for the Bearkats.

Kaden Metheny is averaging 14.7 points for the Flames.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearkats: 4-6, averaging 77.5 points, 33.4 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points per game.

Flames: 9-1, averaging 82.9 points, 34.4 rebounds, 18.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 51.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.