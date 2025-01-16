Sam Houston faces Kennesaw State, seeks to stop 4-game skid

Kennesaw State Owls (5-9, 0-3 CUSA) at Sam Houston Bearkats (7-7, 0-4 CUSA) Huntsville, Texas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Kennesaw State Owls (5-9, 0-3 CUSA) at Sam Houston Bearkats (7-7, 0-4 CUSA)

Huntsville, Texas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sam Houston will try to stop its four-game losing streak when the Bearkats take on Kennesaw State.

The Bearkats are 5-2 on their home court. Sam Houston is 0-1 in one-possession games.

The Owls are 0-3 in conference games. Kennesaw State is 4-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 16.9 turnovers per game.

Sam Houston is shooting 38.4% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point lower than the 39.4% Kennesaw State allows to opponents. Kennesaw State averages 61.4 points per game, 0.4 fewer than the 61.8 Sam Houston gives up to opponents.

The Bearkats and Owls match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fanta Kone is averaging 6.3 points, 5.6 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 2.9 steals for the Bearkats.

Prencis Harden is averaging 16 points and 10.6 rebounds for the Owls.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearkats: 5-5, averaging 64.6 points, 34.3 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 12.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points per game.

Owls: 3-7, averaging 58.5 points, 33.3 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 36.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.