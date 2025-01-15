Sam Houston faces Kennesaw State, aims to break 4-game slide

Kennesaw State Owls (5-9, 0-3 CUSA) at Sam Houston Bearkats (7-7, 0-4 CUSA) Huntsville, Texas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Kennesaw State Owls (5-9, 0-3 CUSA) at Sam Houston Bearkats (7-7, 0-4 CUSA)

Huntsville, Texas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sam Houston will try to break its four-game losing streak when the Bearkats take on Kennesaw State.

The Bearkats have gone 5-2 in home games. Sam Houston ranks second in the CUSA in rebounding with 34.6 rebounds. Deborah Ogayemi leads the Bearkats with 7.7 boards.

The Owls have gone 0-3 against CUSA opponents. Kennesaw State has a 2-8 record against teams over .500.

Sam Houston’s average of 2.3 made 3-pointers per game is 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 4.5 per game Kennesaw State allows. Kennesaw State averages 61.4 points per game, 0.4 fewer than the 61.8 Sam Houston allows.

The Bearkats and Owls meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sydnee Kemp is shooting 27.5% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bearkats, while averaging 6.1 points.

Carly Hooks averages 1.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, scoring 8.5 points while shooting 21.6% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearkats: 5-5, averaging 64.6 points, 34.3 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 12.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points per game.

Owls: 3-7, averaging 58.5 points, 33.3 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 36.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

