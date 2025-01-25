Sam Brown scores 30, hits eight 3-pointers, and Pennsylvania takes down Columbia 93-78

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Sam Brown’s 30 points led Pennsylvania over Columbia 93-78 on Saturday. Brown shot 9 for 12 (8…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Sam Brown’s 30 points led Pennsylvania over Columbia 93-78 on Saturday.

Brown shot 9 for 12 (8 for 10 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line for the Quakers (6-11, 2-2 Ivy League). Ethan Roberts added 15 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists. George Smith had 14 points and shot 5 for 10, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc.

Avery Brown led the way for the Lions (11-6, 0-4) with 19 points. Columbia also got 16 points, six assists and three steals from Kenny Noland. Noah Robledo also had 11 points.

