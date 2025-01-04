Sallis leads Wake Forest against NC State after 23-point showing

NC State Wolfpack (8-5, 1-1 ACC) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (10-4, 2-1 ACC) Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m.…

NC State Wolfpack (8-5, 1-1 ACC) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (10-4, 2-1 ACC)

Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Demon Deacons -5.5; over/under is 138

BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest plays NC State after Hunter Sallis scored 23 points in Wake Forest’s 81-71 victory against the Syracuse Orange.

The Demon Deacons have gone 7-0 in home games. Wake Forest has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

The Wolfpack have gone 1-1 against ACC opponents. NC State ranks fourth in the ACC giving up 66.3 points while holding opponents to 43.0% shooting.

Wake Forest averages 68.5 points per game, 2.2 more points than the 66.3 NC State allows. NC State averages 8.7 more points per game (74.1) than Wake Forest allows to opponents (65.4).

The Demon Deacons and Wolfpack square off Saturday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cameron Hildreth is averaging 12.7 points, 3.4 assists and 1.5 steals for the Demon Deacons.

Jayden Taylor is averaging 12.5 points for the Wolfpack.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demon Deacons: 6-4, averaging 65.8 points, 30.0 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points per game.

Wolfpack: 5-5, averaging 70.3 points, 30.5 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

