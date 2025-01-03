Salatchoum leads Florida International against Western Kentucky after 21-point game

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (10-4, 1-0 CUSA) at Florida International Panthers (6-8, 0-1 CUSA) Miami; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (10-4, 1-0 CUSA) at Florida International Panthers (6-8, 0-1 CUSA)

Miami; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida International hosts Western Kentucky after Vianney Salatchoum scored 21 points in Florida International’s 73-69 loss to the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders.

The Panthers are 4-3 in home games. Florida International is second in the CUSA with 40.0 points per game in the paint led by Jayden Brewer averaging 8.7.

The Hilltoppers have gone 1-0 against CUSA opponents. Western Kentucky ranks ninth in the CUSA allowing 75.7 points while holding opponents to 40.4% shooting.

Florida International makes 45.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.8 percentage points higher than Western Kentucky has allowed to its opponents (40.4%). Western Kentucky has shot at a 44.4% clip from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 42.8% shooting opponents of Florida International have averaged.

The Panthers and Hilltoppers square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brewer is averaging 14.5 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Panthers.

Don McHenry is shooting 43.3% and averaging 18.0 points for the Hilltoppers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-5, averaging 70.9 points, 30.0 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Hilltoppers: 8-2, averaging 79.3 points, 34.0 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.