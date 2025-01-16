Salaridze’s 23 lead UT Martin past Eastern Illinois 68-63

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — Vladimer Salaridze’s 23 points helped UT Martin defeat Eastern Illinois 68-63 on Thursday night. Salaridze added…

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — Vladimer Salaridze’s 23 points helped UT Martin defeat Eastern Illinois 68-63 on Thursday night.

Salaridze added six rebounds for the Skyhawks (8-10, 4-3 Ohio Valley Conference). Tarence Guinyard scored 18 points and added eight rebounds.

Artese Stapleton led the way for the Panthers (5-12, 1-5) with 16 points and six rebounds. Eastern Illinois also got 15 points and two blocks from Nakyel Shelton. Zion Fruster also had 12 points.

These two teams both play Saturday. UT Martin hosts SIU-Edwardsville and Eastern Illinois visits Tennessee State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.