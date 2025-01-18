Salaridze scores 16, UT Martin beats SIU-Edwardsville 85-82

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — Vladimer Salaridze had 16 points in UT Martin’s 85-82 victory against SIU-Edwardsville on Saturday night. Salaridze…

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — Vladimer Salaridze had 16 points in UT Martin’s 85-82 victory against SIU-Edwardsville on Saturday night.

Salaridze shot 5 for 8 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Skyhawks (9-10, 5-3 Ohio Valley Conference). Josue Grullon scored 14 points, shooting 5 for 11, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc. Matija Zuzic had 12 points and shot 4 for 7, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc.

Ray’Sean Taylor led the way for the Cougars (12-7, 5-3) with 23 points and two steals. Brian Taylor II added 19 points and five assists for SIU-Edwardsville. Ring Malith also had 14 points. The loss ended a five-game winning streak for the Cougars.

NEXT UP

Up next for UT Martin is a matchup Tuesday with Tennessee State on the road. SIU-Edwardsville hosts Southern Indiana on Thursday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

