Salaridze and UT Martin host SIU-Edwardsville

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (12-6, 5-2 OVC) at UT Martin Skyhawks (8-10, 4-3 OVC) Martin, Tennessee; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (12-6, 5-2 OVC) at UT Martin Skyhawks (8-10, 4-3 OVC)

Martin, Tennessee; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Skyhawks -2.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: UT Martin plays SIU-Edwardsville after Vladimer Salaridze scored 23 points in UT Martin’s 68-63 victory over the Eastern Illinois Panthers.

The Skyhawks have gone 5-1 at home. UT Martin is eighth in the OVC with 30.1 points per game in the paint led by Josue Grullon averaging 7.0.

The Cougars are 5-2 in conference games. SIU-Edwardsville ranks third in the OVC with 10.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Jo Valrie averaging 3.7.

UT Martin averages 76.4 points, 10.8 more per game than the 65.6 SIU-Edwardsville gives up. SIU-Edwardsville averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than UT Martin gives up.

The Skyhawks and Cougars square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tarence Guinyard is averaging 16.7 points for the Skyhawks.

Ray’Sean Taylor is scoring 18.2 points per game with 4.9 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Cougars.

LAST 10 GAMES: Skyhawks: 6-4, averaging 83.0 points, 40.2 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Cougars: 7-3, averaging 72.4 points, 34.1 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.