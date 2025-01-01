Saint Peter’s visits Quinnipiac after O’Donnell’s 24-point performance

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (3-8, 1-1 MAAC) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (10-1, 2-0 MAAC) Hamden, Connecticut; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (3-8, 1-1 MAAC) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (10-1, 2-0 MAAC)

Hamden, Connecticut; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Quinnipiac takes on Saint Peter’s after Elia O’Donnell scored 24 points in Quinnipiac’s 78-63 win over the Sacred Heart Pioneers.

The Bobcats are 5-0 in home games. Quinnipiac scores 71.0 points while outscoring opponents by 10.4 points per game.

The Peacocks are 1-1 in conference matchups. Saint Peter’s is 2-4 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Quinnipiac makes 45.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than Saint Peter’s has allowed to its opponents (42.7%). Saint Peter’s averages 49.8 points per game, 10.8 fewer points than the 60.6 Quinnipiac allows.

The Bobcats and Peacocks face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackie Grisdale averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, scoring 12.9 points while shooting 43.5% from beyond the arc.

Fatmata Janneh is scoring 19.9 points per game with 9.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Peacocks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 9-1, averaging 70.3 points, 28.3 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.3 points per game.

Peacocks: 3-7, averaging 50.9 points, 28.5 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 35.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.8 points.

