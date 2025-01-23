Saint Peter’s plays conference foe Merrimack

Merrimack Warriors (9-9, 6-1 MAAC) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (7-8, 2-5 MAAC) Jersey City, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Merrimack Warriors (9-9, 6-1 MAAC) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (7-8, 2-5 MAAC)

Jersey City, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Warriors -1; over/under is 123.5

BOTTOM LINE: Armoni Zeigler and Saint Peter’s host Adam Clark and Merrimack in MAAC play Thursday.

The Peacocks are 2-3 in home games. Saint Peter’s averages 13.2 turnovers per game and is 2-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Warriors are 6-1 in MAAC play. Merrimack ranks third in the MAAC giving up 66.7 points while holding opponents to 42.1% shooting.

Saint Peter’s averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 6.6 per game Merrimack allows. Merrimack averages 64.9 points per game, 0.8 more than the 64.1 Saint Peter’s gives up to opponents.

The Peacocks and Warriors match up Thursday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Randolph is shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Peacocks, while averaging 14.7 points. Bryce Eaton is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games.

Clark is scoring 19.6 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Warriors. Devon Savage is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Peacocks: 5-5, averaging 62.7 points, 33.0 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points per game.

Warriors: 7-3, averaging 68.2 points, 24.2 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

