Saint Peter’s hosts Quinnipiac following Sow’s 25-point game

Quinnipiac Bobcats (6-7, 2-0 MAAC) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (5-5, 0-2 MAAC)

Jersey City, New Jersey; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Peter’s hosts Quinnipiac after Mouhamed Sow scored 25 points in Saint Peter’s 72-64 win over the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens.

The Peacocks are 2-1 on their home court. Saint Peter’s is third in the MAAC in rebounding averaging 34.1 rebounds. Stephon Roberts leads the Peacocks with 7.2 boards.

The Bobcats are 2-0 in MAAC play. Quinnipiac ranks ninth in the MAAC giving up 73.9 points while holding opponents to 43.1% shooting.

Saint Peter’s is shooting 42.9% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 43.1% Quinnipiac allows to opponents. Quinnipiac averages 71.4 points per game, 4.8 more than the 66.6 Saint Peter’s allows to opponents.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Randolph is scoring 15.4 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Peacocks.

Amarri Tice is scoring 14.8 points per game with 7.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Bobcats.

