Saint Peter’s hosts Pryor and Sacred Heart

Sacred Heart Pioneers (5-10, 1-5 MAAC) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (5-10, 3-3 MAAC) Jersey City, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Sacred Heart Pioneers (5-10, 1-5 MAAC) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (5-10, 3-3 MAAC)

Jersey City, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacred Heart visits Saint Peter’s after Ny’Ceara Pryor scored 20 points in Sacred Heart’s 79-59 loss to the Siena Saints.

The Peacocks have gone 4-1 in home games. Saint Peter’s ranks fifth in the MAAC with 22.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Fatmata Janneh averaging 8.4.

The Pioneers are 1-5 in conference games. Sacred Heart averages 16.4 turnovers per game and is 4-5 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Saint Peter’s is shooting 35.3% from the field this season, 8.3 percentage points lower than the 43.6% Sacred Heart allows to opponents. Sacred Heart averages 57.3 points per game, 1.2 fewer than the 58.5 Saint Peter’s allows to opponents.

The Peacocks and Pioneers match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Janneh is scoring 19.3 points per game and averaging 10.5 rebounds for the Peacocks.

Pryor is averaging 18.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 3.5 steals for the Pioneers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Peacocks: 5-5, averaging 53.9 points, 33.2 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 35.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.9 points per game.

Pioneers: 3-7, averaging 57.5 points, 31.7 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 9.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.