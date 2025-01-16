Saint Peter’s faces Marist following Janneh’s 23-point game

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (5-9, 3-2 MAAC) at Marist Red Foxes (7-8, 2-3 MAAC) Poughkeepsie, New York; Thursday, 11 a.m. EST…

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (5-9, 3-2 MAAC) at Marist Red Foxes (7-8, 2-3 MAAC)

Poughkeepsie, New York; Thursday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Peter’s visits Marist after Fatmata Janneh scored 23 points in Saint Peter’s 61-55 win over the Canisius Golden Griffins.

The Red Foxes are 4-1 in home games. Marist is ninth in the MAAC scoring 55.5 points while shooting 37.1% from the field.

The Peacocks are 3-2 in conference games. Saint Peter’s is seventh in the MAAC with 8.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Janneh averaging 2.2.

Marist’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Saint Peter’s allows. Saint Peter’s 36.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.6 percentage points lower than Marist has allowed to its opponents (39.9%).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lexie Tarul is scoring 12.3 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Red Foxes.

Louella Allana is averaging 3.4 points and 6.2 assists for the Peacocks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Foxes: 5-5, averaging 54.7 points, 29.5 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 35.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.9 points per game.

Peacocks: 5-5, averaging 55.9 points, 32.4 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 36.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

