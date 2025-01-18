Saint Mary’s Gaels play the Pepperdine Waves, seek 6th straight victory

Saint Mary’s Gaels (15-3, 5-0 WCC) at Pepperdine Waves (7-11, 1-4 WCC) Malibu, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Saint Mary’s Gaels (15-3, 5-0 WCC) at Pepperdine Waves (7-11, 1-4 WCC)

Malibu, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gaels -13.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Mary’s (CA) will attempt to build upon its five-game win streak with a victory over Pepperdine.

The Waves have gone 5-4 at home. Pepperdine is 4-7 against opponents over .500.

The Gaels have gone 5-0 against WCC opponents. Saint Mary’s (CA) is the WCC leader with 38.6 rebounds per game led by Paulius Murauskas averaging 8.8.

Pepperdine makes 45.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.3 percentage points higher than Saint Mary’s (CA) has allowed to its opponents (40.4%). Saint Mary’s (CA) has shot at a 45.0% clip from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points above the 43.0% shooting opponents of Pepperdine have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stefan Todorovic is scoring 19.1 points per game with 5.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Waves.

Murauskas is averaging 12.4 points and 8.8 rebounds for the Gaels.

LAST 10 GAMES: Waves: 5-5, averaging 80.4 points, 33.1 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Gaels: 8-2, averaging 76.6 points, 37.4 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points.

