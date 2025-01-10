Saint Mary’s (CA) visits San Diego after Bradley’s 21-point game

Saint Mary’s Gaels (14-3, 4-0 WCC) at San Diego Toreros (4-13, 1-3 WCC) San Diego; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Saint Mary’s Gaels (14-3, 4-0 WCC) at San Diego Toreros (4-13, 1-3 WCC)

San Diego; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego hosts Saint Mary’s (CA) after Kjay Bradley Jr. scored 21 points in San Diego’s 93-80 loss to the Gonzaga Bulldogs.

The Toreros are 4-7 on their home court. San Diego has a 1-9 record against teams over .500.

The Gaels are 4-0 in WCC play. Saint Mary’s (CA) ranks fourth in college basketball with 13.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Mitchell Saxen averaging 4.6.

San Diego is shooting 40.8% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 40.1% Saint Mary’s (CA) allows to opponents. Saint Mary’s (CA) averages 75.4 points per game, 0.9 more than the 74.5 San Diego gives up.

The Toreros and Gaels match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bradley is averaging 15.7 points, 3.8 assists and 1.9 steals for the Toreros.

Augustas Marciulionis is averaging 14.5 points and 5.7 assists for the Gaels.

LAST 10 GAMES: Toreros: 1-9, averaging 66.0 points, 31.7 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points per game.

Gaels: 7-3, averaging 72.7 points, 37.6 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.