Saint Mary’s (CA) and Pepperdine face off in conference matchup

Pepperdine Waves (6-8, 1-4 WCC) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (9-7, 5-2 WCC) Moraga, California; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Pepperdine Waves (6-8, 1-4 WCC) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (9-7, 5-2 WCC)

Moraga, California; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chloe Sotell and Pepperdine take on Kennedy Johnson and Saint Mary’s (CA) in WCC play Thursday.

The Gaels have gone 4-3 in home games. Saint Mary’s (CA) has a 2-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Waves are 1-4 in conference games. Pepperdine gives up 66.6 points to opponents while being outscored by 5.5 points per game.

Saint Mary’s (CA) makes 44.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.2 percentage points higher than Pepperdine has allowed to its opponents (40.0%). Pepperdine has shot at a 39.8% rate from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points less than the 40.5% shooting opponents of Saint Mary’s (CA) have averaged.

The Gaels and Waves square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zeryhia-Lee Aokuso is averaging 8.3 points and 3.6 assists for the Gaels.

Ella Brubaker is averaging 12 points for the Waves.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 5-5, averaging 63.7 points, 26.5 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 10.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points per game.

Waves: 4-6, averaging 61.1 points, 28.9 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.