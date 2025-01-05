Saint Mary’s beats Portland 81-58

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Augustas Marciulionis had 20 points to help Saint Mary’s beat Portland 81-58 on Saturday. Marciulionis added…

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Augustas Marciulionis had 20 points to help Saint Mary’s beat Portland 81-58 on Saturday.

Marciulionis added six rebounds and six assists for the Gaels (13-3, 3-0 West Coast Conference). Jordan Ross shot 5 for 9, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to add 14 points. Mikey Lewis shot 3 of 8 from the field, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 5 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.

The Pilots (5-12, 0-4) were led by Max Mackinnon, who posted 12 points. A.Rapp added 10 points, eight rebounds and five assists for Portland. Mikah Ballew finished with eight points.

Saint Mary’s took the lead with 5:19 left in the first half and did not relinquish it. Ross led their team in scoring with 10 points in the first half to help put them up 28-19 at the break. Saint Mary’s pulled away with a 12-0 run in the second half to extend a 13-point lead to 25 points. They outscored Portland by 14 points in the final half, as Marciulionis led the way with a team-high 14 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

