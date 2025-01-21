Saint Louis visits Dayton after Gray’s 23-point showing

Saint Louis Billikens (7-12, 1-5 A-10) at Dayton Flyers (11-7, 5-2 A-10) Dayton, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Saint Louis Billikens (7-12, 1-5 A-10) at Dayton Flyers (11-7, 5-2 A-10)

Dayton, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis visits Dayton after Brooklyn Gray scored 23 points in Saint Louis’ 66-63 loss to the Loyola Chicago Ramblers.

The Flyers have gone 9-2 at home. Dayton is sixth in the A-10 in rebounding with 34.0 rebounds. Arianna Smith paces the Flyers with 8.9 boards.

The Billikens have gone 1-5 against A-10 opponents. Saint Louis allows 78.4 points to opponents while being outscored by 9.3 points per game.

Dayton is shooting 41.6% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points lower than the 43.5% Saint Louis allows to opponents. Saint Louis averages 7.6 more points per game (69.1) than Dayton gives up to opponents (61.5).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ivy Wolf is scoring 17.7 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Flyers.

Tierra Simon is averaging 7.1 points and 10.5 rebounds for the Billikens.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 6-4, averaging 65.1 points, 32.1 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points per game.

Billikens: 4-6, averaging 68.1 points, 36.3 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 10.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

