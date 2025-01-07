Saint Louis takes on Saint Bonaventure, aims to break 3-game skid

Saint Louis Billikens (6-10, 0-3 A-10) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (4-10, 0-3 A-10) Olean, New York; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST…

Saint Louis Billikens (6-10, 0-3 A-10) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (4-10, 0-3 A-10)

Olean, New York; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis aims to break its three-game slide with a win over Saint Bonaventure.

The Bonnies are 3-3 in home games. Saint Bonaventure averages 16.3 turnovers per game and is 2-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Billikens have gone 0-3 against A-10 opponents. Saint Louis averages 17.1 turnovers per game and is 4-4 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Saint Bonaventure is shooting 36.7% from the field this season, 7.0 percentage points lower than the 43.7% Saint Louis allows to opponents. Saint Louis averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Saint Bonaventure allows.

The Bonnies and Billikens face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dani Haskell is shooting 40.8% and averaging 12.9 points for the Bonnies.

Peyton Kennedy is averaging 14.5 points and 1.5 steals for the Billikens.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bonnies: 2-8, averaging 53.2 points, 28.4 rebounds, 8.2 assists, 5.6 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 36.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Billikens: 4-6, averaging 70.1 points, 34.7 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 11.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

