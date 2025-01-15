Saint Louis takes on George Washington in conference matchup

George Washington Revolutionaries (8-8, 1-4 A-10) at Saint Louis Billikens (6-11, 0-4 A-10) St. Louis; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

George Washington Revolutionaries (8-8, 1-4 A-10) at Saint Louis Billikens (6-11, 0-4 A-10)

St. Louis; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Makayla Andrews and George Washington take on Kennedy Calhoun and Saint Louis in A-10 play.

The Billikens have gone 4-4 at home. Saint Louis is 4-9 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Revolutionaries have gone 1-4 against A-10 opponents. George Washington is 2-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 18.0 turnovers per game.

Saint Louis is shooting 38.9% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 37.0% George Washington allows to opponents. George Washington averages 61.6 points per game, 18.4 fewer points than the 80.0 Saint Louis allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Calhoun is averaging 10.6 points, 3.8 assists and 3.4 steals for the Billikens.

Gabby Reynolds is averaging 10.1 points for the Revolutionaries.

LAST 10 GAMES: Billikens: 3-7, averaging 68.5 points, 34.8 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 11.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points per game.

Revolutionaries: 4-6, averaging 58.7 points, 36.7 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.