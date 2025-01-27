Saint Louis puts home win streak on the line against VCU

VCU Rams (16-4, 6-1 A-10) at Saint Louis Billikens (12-8, 5-2 A-10) St. Louis; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

VCU Rams (16-4, 6-1 A-10) at Saint Louis Billikens (12-8, 5-2 A-10)

St. Louis; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis will try to keep its four-game home win streak intact when the Billikens face VCU.

The Billikens have gone 10-1 in home games. Saint Louis is ninth in the A-10 in rebounding with 32.7 rebounds. Kalu Anya leads the Billikens with 9.4 boards.

The Rams have gone 6-1 against A-10 opponents. VCU has a 13-0 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Saint Louis averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game, 3.6 more made shots than the 5.8 per game VCU allows. VCU averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Saint Louis gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Swope is averaging 16.7 points and five assists for the Billikens. Robbie Avila is averaging 18.0 points over the last 10 games.

Joseph Bamisile is averaging 16.8 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Rams. Max Shulga is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Billikens: 6-4, averaging 70.5 points, 31.0 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.

Rams: 8-2, averaging 78.1 points, 34.4 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 9.4 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

