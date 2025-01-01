Saint Louis hosts UMass following Palmieri’s 31-point game

UMass Minutewomen (6-6, 1-0 A-10) at Saint Louis Billikens (6-8, 0-1 A-10) St. Louis; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

UMass Minutewomen (6-6, 1-0 A-10) at Saint Louis Billikens (6-8, 0-1 A-10)

St. Louis; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass plays Saint Louis after Allie Palmieri scored 31 points in UMass’ 78-61 victory over the Fordham Rams.

The Billikens are 4-2 on their home court. Saint Louis ranks third in the A-10 in rebounding with 36.1 rebounds. Tierra Simon leads the Billikens with 10.7 boards.

The Minutewomen are 1-0 in A-10 play.

Saint Louis is shooting 39.6% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 37.7% UMass allows to opponents. UMass averages 62.8 points per game, 17.6 fewer points than the 80.4 Saint Louis gives up to opponents.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kennedy Calhoun is averaging 10.6 points, 4.2 assists and 3.4 steals for the Billikens.

Megan Olbrys is averaging 13.3 points, 9.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Minutewomen.

LAST 10 GAMES: Billikens: 4-6, averaging 72.0 points, 35.5 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 10.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.6 points per game.

Minutewomen: 6-4, averaging 65.1 points, 33.5 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 8.2 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.