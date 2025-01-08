Saint Louis faces Saint Bonaventure following Swope’s 26-point game

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (14-1, 2-0 A-10) at Saint Louis Billikens (9-6, 2-0 A-10) St. Louis; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (14-1, 2-0 A-10) at Saint Louis Billikens (9-6, 2-0 A-10)

St. Louis; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Billikens -2.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis hosts Saint Bonaventure after Isaiah Swope scored 26 points in Saint Louis’ 73-57 victory against the Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks.

The Billikens have gone 8-1 at home. Saint Louis ranks eighth in the A-10 with 33.9 points per game in the paint led by Robbie Avila averaging 7.8.

The Bonnies are 2-0 in conference matchups. Saint Bonaventure leads the A-10 allowing only 61.1 points per game while holding opponents to 39.7% shooting.

Saint Louis averages 9.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.9 more made shots than the 8.0 per game Saint Bonaventure allows. Saint Bonaventure averages 73.3 points per game, 2.9 more than the 70.4 Saint Louis allows.

The Billikens and Bonnies square off Wednesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Swope is averaging 18.3 points and 5.5 assists for the Billikens.

Chance Moore is scoring 14.8 points per game with 7.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Bonnies.

LAST 10 GAMES: Billikens: 6-4, averaging 77.2 points, 31.9 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Bonnies: 9-1, averaging 72.2 points, 30.5 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

