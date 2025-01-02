Saint Joseph’s (PA) visits Saint Louis after Jimerson’s 33-point game

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (10-4, 2-0 A-10) at Saint Louis Billikens (8-6, 1-0 A-10) St. Louis; Friday, 9 p.m. EST…

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (10-4, 2-0 A-10) at Saint Louis Billikens (8-6, 1-0 A-10)

St. Louis; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis hosts Saint Joseph’s (PA) after Gibson Jimerson scored 33 points in Saint Louis’ 88-63 win against the Fordham Rams.

The Billikens are 7-1 on their home court. Saint Louis averages 11.5 turnovers per game and is 4-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Hawks are 2-0 in conference play. Saint Joseph’s (PA) leads the A-10 with 17.1 assists. Xzayvier Brown paces the Hawks with 5.1.

Saint Louis makes 48.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.3 percentage points higher than Saint Joseph’s (PA) has allowed to its opponents (40.2%). Saint Joseph’s (PA) scores 5.3 more points per game (76.7) than Saint Louis gives up to opponents (71.4).

The Billikens and Hawks meet Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jimerson is shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc with 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Billikens, while averaging 18.9 points.

Erik Reynolds II is shooting 28.1% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, while averaging 16.4 points and 3.6 assists.

LAST 10 GAMES: Billikens: 6-4, averaging 78.0 points, 32.3 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Hawks: 7-3, averaging 76.8 points, 34.3 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

