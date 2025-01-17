Saint Joseph’s (PA) visits Olbrys and UMass

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (13-4, 4-2 A-10) at UMass Minutewomen (9-8, 4-2 A-10) Amherst, Massachusetts; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (13-4, 4-2 A-10) at UMass Minutewomen (9-8, 4-2 A-10)

Amherst, Massachusetts; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass takes on Saint Joseph’s (PA) after Megan Olbrys scored 22 points in UMass’ 82-66 victory against the La Salle Explorers.

The Minutewomen have gone 5-4 at home. UMass is seventh in the A-10 in rebounding with 34.1 rebounds. Olbrys paces the Minutewomen with 8.8 boards.

The Hawks have gone 4-2 against A-10 opponents. Saint Joseph’s (PA) has a 0-2 record in one-possession games.

UMass’ average of 5.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 more made shots on average than the 5.1 per game Saint Joseph’s (PA) allows. Saint Joseph’s (PA) scores 13.1 more points per game (72.5) than UMass allows (59.4).

The Minutewomen and Hawks face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Allie Palmieri is shooting 36.0% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Minutewomen, while averaging 13.4 points.

Laura Ziegler is averaging 17 points, 11.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Hawks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Minutewomen: 7-3, averaging 67.3 points, 33.3 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.0 points per game.

Hawks: 8-2, averaging 67.3 points, 33.6 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

