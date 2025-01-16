Saint Joseph’s (PA) hosts VCU after Bamisile’s 23-point performance

VCU Rams (13-4, 3-1 A-10) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (11-6, 3-2 A-10) Philadelphia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

VCU Rams (13-4, 3-1 A-10) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (11-6, 3-2 A-10)

Philadelphia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: VCU visits Saint Joseph’s (PA) after Joseph Bamisile scored 23 points in VCU’s 78-62 victory over the Saint Louis Billikens.

The Hawks have gone 7-3 at home. Saint Joseph’s (PA) is fifth in the A-10 scoring 76.8 points while shooting 45.5% from the field.

The Rams are 3-1 against A-10 opponents. VCU is 11-4 against opponents with a winning record.

Saint Joseph’s (PA) averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game, 3.9 more made shots than the 5.6 per game VCU gives up. VCU scores 9.0 more points per game (77.6) than Saint Joseph’s (PA) allows to opponents (68.6).

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rasheer Fleming is shooting 57.1% and averaging 16.1 points for the Hawks.

Bamisile is averaging 16.6 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Rams.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 6-4, averaging 78.0 points, 34.0 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Rams: 8-2, averaging 80.5 points, 36.4 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.